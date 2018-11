Nov 28 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd, India's fifth largest private-sector lender by assets, said here on Wednesday it was not involved with the fund management of its promoter firms YES Capital (India) Pvt Ltd and Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd.

The statement was in response to an Economic Times report on Wednesday which said here these promoter firms routed debt money as equity into private finance companies. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru)