FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 25, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Yes Bank Q2 profit slips 3.8 pct, misses estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - India’s Yes Bank Ltd posted a 3.8 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, missing analysts’ estimates, as provisions for bad loans and mark-to-market losses more than doubled.

Net profit fell to 9.65 billion rupees ($131.78 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 10.03 billion rupees a year earlier, the private-sector bank said in a statement here

Fifteen analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 12.82 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Asset quality deteriorated, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 1.60 percent by the end of September, compared with 1.31 percent a quarter earlier and 1.82 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 73.2300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.