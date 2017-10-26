FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Yes Bank Q2 profit up 25 pct, lags estimates
October 26, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in 33 minutes

India's Yes Bank Q2 profit up 25 pct, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank, India’s fifth-biggest private-sector lender by assets, posted a lower-than-expected 25 percent increase in second-quarter profit, as bad loans rose.

Net profit rose to 10.03 billion rupees ($154.72 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 8.02 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Thursday. bit.ly/2yLfHo5

Analysts on average estimated profit at 10.27 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.82 percent at end-Sept, compared with 0.97 percent a quarter earlier and 0.83 percent in the year-ago period.

$1 = 64.8250 Indian rupees Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Biju Dwarakanath

