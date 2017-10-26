India's Yes Bank Q2 profit up 25 pct, lags estimates

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank, India’s fifth-biggest private-sector lender by assets, posted a lower-than-expected 25 percent increase in second-quarter profit, as bad loans rose.

Net profit rose to 10.03 billion rupees ($154.72 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 8.02 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said on Thursday. bit.ly/2yLfHo5

Analysts on average estimated profit at 10.27 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.82 percent at end-Sept, compared with 0.97 percent a quarter earlier and 0.83 percent in the year-ago period.