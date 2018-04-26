FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 8:36 AM / in an hour

India's Yes Bank Q4 profit rises 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - India’s Yes Bank Ltd posted a 29 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit rose to 11.79 billion rupees ($176.50 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 9.14 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a statement here on Thursday.

Analysts on average estimated profit at 10.99 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.28 percent at end-March, compared with 1.72 percent in the preceding quarter and 1.52 percent in the year-ago period.

Interest income was up 32 pct. ($1 = 66.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

