FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 26, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Yeti Holdings withdraws IPO plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Yeti Holdings Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of “built-for-the-wild” coolers, said on Monday it has withdrawn its initial public offering, citing current market conditions.

The company applied in July 2016 to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “Yeti”.

Austin, Texas-based Yeti was founded by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders, two sportsmen who decided to make coolers for the luxury outdoor market rather than for mass discount retailers.

In 2012, they sold majority ownership in Yeti to private equity firm Cortec Group Management Services LLC.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.