Judge allows fraud claims over green energy home loans

Consumers who signed up for loans for energy-saving home improvements from Ygrene Energy Fund can pursue fraud-based claims against the California company, a federal judge ruled, while tossing some other claims in the proposed class action.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco said claims could go forward alleging that Ygrene's loan agreements were misleading because they failed to disclose that the loans have to be repaid when a home is sold or refinanced.

