FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Judge allows fraud claims over green energy home loans
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 19 days ago

Judge allows fraud claims over green energy home loans

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Consumers who signed up for loans for energy-saving home improvements from Ygrene Energy Fund can pursue fraud-based claims against the California company, a federal judge ruled, while tossing some other claims in the proposed class action.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco said claims could go forward alleging that Ygrene's loan agreements were misleading because they failed to disclose that the loans have to be repaid when a home is sold or refinanced.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h6LBUH

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.