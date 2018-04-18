FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkey's Yildiz Holding to restructure $6.5 bln of debts - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Turkish food giant Yildiz Holding is to restructure $6.5 billion of its $8.5 billion debts and the restructuring will likely be completed by the end of next week, two people close to the matter said on Wednesday.

They said the Yildiz Holding loan will have a 4 + 4 year maturity, with a financial test to be held after the first four years. Virtually all Yildiz’s domestic real estate is being offered as collateral along with collateral abroad, they added. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

