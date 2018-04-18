UPDATE 1-Turkish owner of Godiva chocolate to restructure $6.5 bln of debt -sources

(Adds details, quotes from source, context)

By Ebru Tuncay

ISTANBUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Turkish food giant Yildiz Holding is to restructure $6.5 billion of its $8.5 billion in debt and the refinancing could be completed by the end of next week, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Yildiz, which owns international food brands Godiva chocolate and McVitie’s biscuits, is offering almost all of its domestic real estate and some overseas assets as collateral, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.

The restructuring comes as investor concerns have mounted about Turkish corporate debt. Chronic weakness in the lira - the currency has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar in a little more than three years - has driven up the cost of servicing foreign-currency denominated debt for Turkish firms.

“There is total debt of $8.5 billion, but a $6.5 billion portion of that will be refinanced,” one of the sources said, adding the refinanced debt will have a so-called “four plus four” maturity, for a total of eight years.

The refinancing ensures there will be a assessment of Yildiz’s financial situation at the end of the first four-year term, a second source said.

“At the end of the four years, there will be a financial test. Domestically, almost all real estate belonging to the company is being taken as collateral and very serious collateral is being taken from its companies abroad,” the second source said, adding the deal should be completed within a week or two.

Yildiz declined to comment.

The company also owns Istanbul-listed biscuit maker Ulker . (Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Daren Butler and David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans)