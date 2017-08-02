FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
YNAP revenue up 19.5 percent in H1, lifted by in-season business
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 2, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 2 days ago

YNAP revenue up 19.5 percent in H1, lifted by in-season business

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Luxury online retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 19.5 percent in the first half of the year, lifted by its multibrand in-season business.

Revenue was up to 1.03 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the first six months of 2017, in line with an average analyst estimate by Thomson Reuters. At constant exchange rates sales were up 16.3 percent.

Sales at the group's in-season business, which includes Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter websites, were up 19.8 percent to 553 million euros on a comparable store basis.

YNAP said it expects full-year net revenues to be in line with its five year plan and confirmed it forecast an improvement in the adjusted core profit margin in 2017. ($1 = 0.8435 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.