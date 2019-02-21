Financials
February 21, 2019 / 12:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French start-up Ynsect raises $125 mln for protein production

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - French insect farming start-up Ynsect said on Thursday it had raised $125 million in a financing round led by Astanor Ventures.

* The financing will support the planned construction of its first full-scale production site, in Amiens, northern France, as well as the development of a factory in North America, Ynsect said in a statement.

* The site in Amiens, construction of which is due to start this year, will produce 20,000 tonnes of insect protein annually, notably for fish feed, the company said.

* Ynsect has now raised a total of $175 million since its founding in 2011 and has secured $70 million in orders for the next four years, it said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below