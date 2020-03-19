Pub operator Young & Co's might close pubs because of the coronavirus outbreak

March 19 (Reuters) - Pub operator Young & Co’s Brewery Plc said on Thursday that closing some or all of its pubs for at least a short period is “imminent” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which operates pubs in London and Southern England, said that it could not immediately predict the impact of the virus outbreak on its earnings for the remainder of the current financial year without knowing how long its pubs will be affected. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)