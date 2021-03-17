UK's Young & Co's Brewery expects to reopen 140 outdoor pubs in mid-April

March 17 (Reuters) - Young & Co’s Brewery said on Wednesday it expected to reopen about 140 of its managed pubs with outdoor spaces on or around April 12, with the rest likely to reopen in May with limited indoor seating.

The company, the owner of more than 200 pubs in London and Southern England, also said it would seek an extension to its 20 million pounds ($27.76 million) credit facility with NatWest .

It would also not pay any dividend for the current financial year in a move to preserve cash after the COVID-19 pandemic-led restrictions forced closures of pubs around the country. ($1 = 0.7204 pounds) (Reporting by Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)