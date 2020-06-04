Pub operator Young's sees below-average performance in FY21

June 4 (Reuters) - Young & Co’s Brewery on Thursday said it expects its 2021 full-year performance to be materially below average after it posted lower annual pretax profit due to coronavirus-led closures, and that its pubs may reopen by Aug. 3.

The company, which owns more than 200 pubs in London and Southern England, said pretax profit slumped 24.3% to 29.9 million pounds ($37.48 million) for the year ended March 30.