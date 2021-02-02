UPDATE 1-Creditor group rejects YPF's newest debt exchange proposal -statement

(Adds details from Ad Hoc group, market reaction)

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Ad Hoc bondholder group of YPF creditors on Tuesday rejected the Argentine energy company’s amended debt exchange offer from earlier this week, the creditors said in a statement.

The amended offer, seeking to restructure over $6 billion in debt, expires on Friday and the group said its members will not tender their bonds under the current proposal.

The group acknowledged that YPF’s latest offer is an improvement on previous terms, but “fails to provide a balanced solution,” including “appropriate treatment” for bonds maturing next month.

The creditor group said it submitted a counter-proposal “that would provide additional cash flow flexibility and interest savings over the next several years with below-market interest rates,” according to the statement.

The Ad Hoc group says it represents institutional money managers holding “significant positions” in YPF bonds, “including more than 45% of the bonds maturing on March 23, 2021.”

The 2025 issue added under a cent to trade at 82.43 cents on the dollar according to Refinitiv data. The 2027 issue and 2029 were unchanged on the day.

The bond maturing next month was little changed as well, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Andrea Ricci)