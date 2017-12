Dec 6 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc said on Wednesday it closed two freight terminals in California due to a wildfire.

YRC Freight closed terminals in Sun Valley and Ventura as a wildfire burned in the foothills above and in the city of Ventura some 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Los Angeles, the company said in a statement.

The blaze, which began on Monday, had charred more than 50,000 acres..