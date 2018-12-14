U.S. sues YRC Worldwide subsidiaries, alleges overcharging gov't

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. officials have filed a complaint against several units of YRC Worldwide Inc alleging that the freight companies systematically overcharged the federal government for its services and lied to hide their misconduct, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The department said it had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Buffalo, New York, alleging that the subsidiaries for seven years “defrauded the Department of Defense by millions of dollars for shipments that were actually lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the defendants charged the government.”