Consumer Goods and Retail

KFC parent Yum Brands beats comparable sales estimates

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - KFC owner Yum Brands Inc beat quarterly comparable sales estimates on Wednesday, boosted by the U.S. economy reopening and sustained demand from consumers ordering online.

Comparable sales rose 9% for the company, which also owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, in the first quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of an 8.6% increase, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

