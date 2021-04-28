KFC parent Yum Brands beats comparable sales estimates

April 28 (Reuters) - KFC owner Yum Brands Inc beat quarterly comparable sales estimates on Wednesday, boosted by the U.S. economy reopening and sustained demand from consumers ordering online.

Comparable sales rose 9% for the company, which also owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, in the first quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of an 8.6% increase, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.