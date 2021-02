Feb 4 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc posted a surprise drop in fourth-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, as an increase in online orders failed to cushion the impact from restrictions on capacity in certain markets.

Comparable sales fell 1% for the KFC owner in the quarter ended Dec. 31, versus a Refinitiv IBES estimate of a 0.25% increase. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)