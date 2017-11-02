Pizza Hut comp sales growth boosts Yum Brand's global sales

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide, with its Pizza Hut chain reporting a surprise rise in same-restaurant sales after five quarters of declines.

Sales at its restaurants open at least a year rose 3 percent, above the 1.7 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Yum Brands’ net income from continuing operations rose to $418 million, or $1.18 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $218 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.