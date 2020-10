Oct 29 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc reported a smaller-than-expected drop in comparable sales on Thursday, helped by a rise in online orders at its Taco Bell chains as pandemic fears kept customers at home.

Comparable sales fell 2% for the KFC owner in the third quarter, but beat the average analyst estimate of a 3.74% slide, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)