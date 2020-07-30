Company News
July 30, 2020 / 11:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Yum Brands beats same-store sales estimates on pizza, taco cravings

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly same-restaurant sales, as diners sought comfort foods such as pizzas and tacos while under coronavirus lockdowns.

Same-store sales for the second quarter ended June 30 fell 15%. Analysts had forecast a 16.02% fall, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Yum, which operates KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, said net income fell to $206 million, or 67 cents per share, from $289 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below