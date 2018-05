May 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc’s sales at established outlets fell short of analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as fewer diners visited its Pizza Hut chains.

Worldwide sales at restaurants open for at least a year rose 1 percent, missing analysts’ average estimate of a 2 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell 3 percent to $1.37 billion. Analysts had estimated revenue of $1.09 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)