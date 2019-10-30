Yum Brands misses same-store sales estimates

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-restaurant revenue on Wednesday, hit by weak performance at its Pizza Hut and KFC chains.

Sales from restaurants open at least a year rose 3% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, missing the average analyst estimate of 3.3% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $255 million, or 81 cents per share, from $454 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)