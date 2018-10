Oct 31 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc’s third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as more people visited its KFC and Taco Bell chains.

Same-store sales rose 3 percent at KFC and 5 percent at Taco Bell. Analysts were expecting a rise of 2.13 percent and 3 percent, respectively, according to Refinitiv data

Yum’s total revenue fell 3 percent to $1.39 billion, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $1.38 billion.