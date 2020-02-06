Company News
February 6, 2020 / 12:06 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Yum Brands quarterly same-store miss as Pizza Hut weighs

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales growth, hurt by poor performance of its Pizza Hut chain, which is struggling to grow in a market dominated by food delivery services.

The parent company of fast-food chains KFC and Taco Bell said sales at restaurants open at least a year rose 2%. Analysts were expecting a rise of 2.26%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $488 million, or $1.58 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $334 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below