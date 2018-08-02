FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Yum Brands same-store sales below Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc’s sales at established outlets fell short of Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as fewer customers dined at its Pizza Hut chains.

Sales at restaurants open for at least a year rose 1 percent, missing analysts’ average estimate of a 1.92 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $321 million, or 97 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $206 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

