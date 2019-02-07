Yum Brands same-store sales top estimates

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly sales at established outlets on Thursday, driven by strong growth at its KFC and Taco Bell chains.

Sales at its restaurants open for at least a year globally rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 2.48 percent increase, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Yum’s net income fell to $334 million, or $1.04 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $436 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)