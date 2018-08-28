FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Yum China rejects Hillhouse buyout offer - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in the world's most populous country, has rejected a buyout offer of $46 per share from Hillhouse Capital, CNBC reported bit.ly/2PKm14Y on Tuesday, citing Dow Jones.

The company’s shares rose 7 percent to $38.32 in afternoon trading.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that Chinese investment firm Hillhouse Capital Group was planning to lead a consortium to buy Yum China. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

