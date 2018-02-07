FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 9:40 PM / in 14 hours

Yum China's same-store sales beat on strong performance at KFC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc’s same-store sales beat analysts’ estimates, driven by strong sales at its KFC restaurants.

The company said same-restaurant sales rose 5 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts expected an increase of 3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Yum China reported a loss of $90 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a profit of $88 million or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales of the company, which also operates Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains, rose 12.6 percent to $2.2 billion.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru

