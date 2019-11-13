SoftBank's Z Holdings says in merger talks with line

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Internet firm Z Holdings , the SoftBank-owned operator of Yahoo Japan, said on Thursday it was in talks to merge with messaging app operator Line Corp.

Sources told Reuters the previous day a deal could see SoftBank Corp, which controls Z Holdings, and Line’s parent Naver Corp form a 50/50 venture. The venture would control Z Holdings, which would in turn operate Line and Yahoo, the sources said.

Z Holdings said in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange that discussions were underway but nothing had been decided.