SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, Line Corp announce merger

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese telco SoftBank Corp on Monday announced plans to merge its internet unit Yahoo Japan with messaging app operator Line Corp as it scoops up troubled internet companies to bulk up against rivals like Rakuten Inc.

SoftBank said in a statement that Yahoo Japan, which last month changed its name to Z Holdings, will merge with Line in a deal to be completed by October 2020.

Z Holdings and Line will hold a news conference at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jane Wardell)