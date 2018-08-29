REFILE-Kuwait’s Zain completes US$700m loan refinancing

(Refiles to add the word “statement” in fourth paragraph)

RIYADH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait-based telecommunications group Zain has completed a five-year, $700 million revolving credit facility with a number of regional and international banks.

The new facility refinances an $800 million revolving syndicated loan completed in 2014 and will be used for general corporate purposes, according to a company statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday .

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) acted as the sole coordinator of the new facility and also acted, along with Samba Financial Group, as bookrunner.

Arab Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank Ltd, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Citibank, Natixis and Union National Bank acted as joint mandated lead arrangers, according to the statement.

Last month, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Zain, Kuwait’s biggest telecom operator, was expected to sign the $700 million financing towards late July. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Jane Merriman)