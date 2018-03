KUWAIT, March 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait-based telecommunications group Zain is waiting for approval from regulators in Saudi Arabia to sell its mobile towers in the kingdom, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Bader Nasser al-Kharafi told reporters in Kuwait that a timeline for the sale could not be provided before approval is obtained. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)