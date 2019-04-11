Zalando appoints Sweden's Stenbeck as board chair again

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Zalando has appointed Cristina Stenbeck, the owner of its major shareholder Kinnevik, as the new chairperson of its supervisory board, Europe’s biggest online only fashion retailer said on Thursday.

Stenbeck previously chaired the Zalando board from 2014 to 2016, when she was replaced by Lothar Lanz, former finance chief of German media firm Axel Springer.

Zalando also said the supervisory board had nominated Kelly Bennett, outgoing chief marketing at Netflix, to join the board, along with Mariella Roehm-Kottmann, head of corporate accounting at ZF Friedrichshafen.