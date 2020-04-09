Healthcare
April 9, 2020 / 12:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Zalando to cut 350 mln euros in costs-report

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando is cutting 350 million euros ($380.24 million) of costs to help it get through the new coronavirus crisis without needing layoffs, the Business Insider magazine reported on Thursday.

Business Insider cited a Zalando spokeswoman as saying the company was making cuts in marketing, logistics and general costs, as well as scaling back investments.

Zalando was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below