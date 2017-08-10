Zalando plans two new warehouses in Poland, Italy

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando is planning two new large fulfilment centres in Poland and Italy and expects full-year sales growth at the upper end of its forecast range of 20 to 25 percent, it said on Thursday.

Zalando, which already reported preliminary second-quarter figures last month, said sales rose 20 percent to 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) came in at 82 million, in line with average analyst forecast of 1.1 billion and 83 million respectively.

For the full-year, it expects sales growth in the "upper half" of its guided range of 20 to 25 percent and adjusted EBIT in the lower half of the 5 to 6 percent range it had previously forecast.

British rival ASOS said this week it is spending $40 million on a second U.S. distribution centre to support strong sales growth in what it hopes will become a major market.