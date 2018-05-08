CORRECTED-Zalando says beauty category makes good start

(Corrects sales forecast in 4th paragraph)

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando reported on Tuesday its first-quarter sales grew 22 percent and said the launch of beauty products in its home market had made a promising start.

Zalando reported sales of 1.196 billion euros ($1.43 billion), slightly ahead of average analyst forecasts for 1.18 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) fell to 0.4 million euros, behind forecasts for 11.5 million.

It kept its forecast for around 20 to 25 percent reported sales growth for the year unchanged, along with its target of an adjusted EBIT of between 220 million and 270 million euros.