UPDATE 1-Zalando blames Q3 loss on weather, logistic costs, return issues

* Zalando cut 2018 outlook twice in recent months

* Q3 sales miss analyst consensus

* Problems with reconditioning returned items

* Average basket size falls 7 pct (Adds details, background)

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe’s biggest online only fashion retailer, reported its slowest rate of sales growth since it was launched a decade ago and recorded a loss due to unseasonably warm weather, higher logistics costs and operational problems.

Zalando, which is facing rising competition from e-commerce players like Amazon.com and big chains like H&M , cut its 2018 outlook for a second time in as many months in October due to the weather, sending its shares tumbling.

Third-quarter sales rose 12 percent to 1.2 billion euros ($1.37 billion), missing average analyst forecasts for 1.22 billion euros, and well below the 20 to 25 percent growth it has targeted for years.

Its adjusted loss before interest and taxation came in at 39 million, which it blamed on the slow start of sales of colder weather gear due to the hot summer, as well as higher fulfilment costs and problems with how it handles returned goods.

About half of the products Zalando sells are returned, processed and resold. Zalando said it had incurred higher costs due to inefficient reconditioning of returned goods caused by operational faults that had since been addressed and resolved.

Zalando said profitability was also hit by a 7 percent fall in average order size to 57.50 euros, despite efforts to bolster the metric by adding beauty products to its range in the hope that customers will add a lipstick when they buy a dress.

Higher transport costs and investments in logistics also weighed, although Zalando trimmed its expectation for capital expenditure for 2018 to 300 million euros, from a previous 350 million, as projects are spread over a longer period of time.