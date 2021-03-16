Zalando aims for more than 10% of Europe fashion market

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando said it aims to capture more than 10% of the 450 billion euro ($536.54 billion) European fashion market in the longer term after coronavirus lockdowns supercharged its growth in 2020.

It set a new target for gross merchandise volume (GMV) - sales made on its site by itself or by partners - to exceed 30 billion euros by 2025, after announcing on Monday that its revenue forecast for 2021 was well above market projections. ($1 = 0.8387 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)