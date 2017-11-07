FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zalando lowers 2017 profit guidance after weak October
November 7, 2017 / 7:20 AM / in 2 hours

Zalando lowers 2017 profit guidance after weak October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando warned on Tuesday that its full-year operating profit margin would come in lower than expected after weaker than expected trading in October.

Zalando, which reported preliminary figures last month, said third-quarter sales rose 29 percent to 1.075 billion euros ($1.25 billion).

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) came in at 0.4 million euros, missing average analyst expectations for 2.3 million.

Zalando said it continued to expect full-year revenue growth in the upper half of a 20 to 25 percent range, but forecast its adjusted EBIT margin would come in slightly below 5 percent, and below its previous forecast at the lower end of a 5 to 6 percent range.

$1 = 0.8624 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
