Zalando profit jumps as pandemic drives home shopping

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando on Wednesday reported better-than-expected profitability in the third quarter due to an “exceptionally” strong spring and summer season.

Adjusted operating profit came in at 118 million euros ($137 million) on sales up 22% to 1.8 billion euros, compared to average analyst forecasts for 88 million and 1.86 billion respectively.

It confirmed a full-year outlook it raised last month for adjusted operating profit of between 375 and 425 million euros.