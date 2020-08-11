Company News
August 11, 2020 / 5:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Zalando reports big jump in brands using its services

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando SE reported a more than doubling of sales on its site from brands seeking to expand their ecommerce presence, helping total revenue growth for the second quarter jump 27%.

Zalando reported adjusted operating profit more than doubled to 212 million euros ($249 million) on revenues of 2.03 billion euros, around the mid-point of the results range it announced last month when it hiked its full-year guidance.

$1 = 0.8512 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal

