Zalando reports big jump in brands using its services

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando SE reported a more than doubling of sales on its site from brands seeking to expand their ecommerce presence, helping total revenue growth for the second quarter jump 27%.

Zalando reported adjusted operating profit more than doubled to 212 million euros ($249 million) on revenues of 2.03 billion euros, around the mid-point of the results range it announced last month when it hiked its full-year guidance.