Zalando reports faster quarterly sales growth

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Zalando reported that sales growth picked up again in the third quarter when it saw more than 1 billion visits to its site, with growth especially strong in Spain, the Nordics and the Czech Republic.

Zalando’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 6.3 million euros ($7.03 million) from a loss of 38.9 million a year ago on sales that jumped 26.7% to 1.521 billion euros.

Analysts had expected EBIT and sales of minus 11 million and 1.5 billion euros respectively.

Zalando confirmed its outlook for adjusted EBIT to the “upper half” of the range of between 175 million and 225 million euros and for revenue growth around the low end of 20-25%.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)