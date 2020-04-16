Zalando says sales picked up again in April

BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando said it was optimistic for the second quarter after sales picked up again in April following a decline in March after coronavirus lockdowns were introduced across Europe.

Europe’s biggest pure online fashion retailer said first-quarter sales growth slowed to 10.1-11.6% from 19.5% in the last quarter of 2019, and it expects an adjusted loss before interest and taxation of up to 110 million euros ($119.63 million).

It said gross merchandise volume (GMV) - sales made by itself or its partners - had fallen 8% in the three weeks following March 9, but had started to grow again in the two weeks following March 30. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Michelle Martin)