Zalando targets more growth after strong end to 2018

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe’s biggest online only fashion retailer, on Thursday said it expected sales to keep growing quickly in 2019 after it reported better-than-expected figures for the end of 2018 and attracted 1.3 million new customers.

Zalando reported fourth-quarter sales rebounded to rise 25 percent to 1.7 billion euros ($1.93 billion), while adjusted operating profit came in at 118 million euros ($134.19 million), both ahead of average analyst forecasts.

For 2019, it is targeting growth in gross merchandise volume - the value of products sold on its site - of 20-25 percent, with revenue growth at the low end of the range, and an adjusted operating profit of 175 million euros ($199.01 million) to 225 million euros ($255.87 million). ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Riham Alkousaa)