Zalando to expand loyalty scheme to more markets

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe’s biggest online-only fashion retailer, said it would expand a loyalty scheme to France and Italy in the next 12 months after it reported solid first-quarter sales growth and confirmed its outlook for 2019.

Zalando’s shares jumped last month when it indicated that it expected to post an operating profit for the first quarter, when it usually makes a loss due to selling off remaining stock after Christmas at a discount.

On Thursday, it said adjusted earnings before interest and taxation came in at 6.4 million euros ($7.17 million) on sales up 15.2 percent to 1.378 billion euros, in line with average analyst forecasts for 1.377 billion.