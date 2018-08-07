Zalando trims outlook after disappointing quarter

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest pure online fashion retailer Zalando trimmed its sales and profit outlook for the full year after quarterly results fell short of analyst expectations even though it reported a record number of active customers.

Second-quarter sales rose 21 percent to 1.33 billion euros, missing average analyst forecasts for 1.37 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) rose 15 percent to 94 million euros, versus average analyst forecasts for 95 million.

Zalando said it now expects full year revenue growth in the lower half of its 20 to 25 percent target range, while adjusted EBIT should come in at the low end of the 220 to 270 million euro range it had previously guided for. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Maria Sheahan)