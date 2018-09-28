REPEAT-Zambia sees 4 pct growth, lower deficit in 2019 budget

(Repeats with no change to text)

LUSAKA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Zambia plans to trim its fiscal deficit to 6.5 percent of GDP in 2019 from 7.4 percent this year, Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said in a budget speech on Friday.

Presenting a 86.8 billion kwacha ($7.10 billion) budget, Mwanakatwe said the economy of Africa’s No.2 copper producer was expected to grow at least 4 percent in 2019, around the same level as a forecast for this year.

Mwanakatwe also announced plans to raise mineral royalties and pledged to soon release details of austerity measures as Zambia looks to bring down mounting debts. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Joe Brock)