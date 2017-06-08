FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia Sugar says refined sugar output up 47 percent
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 months ago

Zambia Sugar says refined sugar output up 47 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, June 8 (Reuters) - Refined sugar production at Zambia Sugar, a unit of Associated British Foods , increased 47 percent to 65,000 tonnes in the year ended Mar 31, driven up by increased refining capacity, the company said on Thursday.

However, total sugar production fell 6 percent to 359,000 tonnes compared to last year mainly due to reduced cane supply following a drought, its managing director Rabecca Katowa said.

"The $80 million investment into our new state-of-the-art Nakambala refinery has undoubtedly positioned the company well for future growth. It solidifies Zambia Sugar's strategy of focusing on domestic and regional markets growth," Katowa said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

