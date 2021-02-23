CORRECTED-Zambia's copper production hits record high in 2020, mines minister says

(Corrects to read “up 10.8% from 796,430 tonnes” (not “up 13.6% from 776,430 tonnes”), paragraph 1)

LUSAKA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Zambia produced 882,061 tonnes of copper in 2020, up 10.8% from the 796,430 tonnes produced in 2019, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said on Tuesday, calling it a “historical high”.

Musukwa said Zambia aims to produce more than 900,000 tonnes of copper in 2021, and has a long-term goal of exceeding 1 million tonnes annual production. (Reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka, Writing by Helen Reid in Johannesburg, Editing by Catherine Evans)